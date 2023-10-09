Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation

Head of Hamas National Relations Abroad, Ali Baraka, confirmed that negotiations for a prisoner exchange or ending the operation in Gaza have not started yet. He revealed that they had informed their allies to convey to the Israeli government to cease its aggressive actions against the Palestinian people.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized that they will continue until all Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons are released. Baraka disclosed that Hamas would engage in indirect negotiations with the Israelis after the aggression against Palestinians ceases.



Baraka revealed that there are more than 400 martyrs among the Palestinian people and over 100 Israeli prisoners.



He noted that the number is likely to rise to 200, saying, "We had presented a prisoner exchange deal, and we have prisoners since 2014, but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu considered what we have as small and rejected it. Now, the cost has increased."



He pointed out that there is a systematic destruction process in Gaza, but the Palestinian operation is proceeding as planned.



He also mentioned that hospitals in Gaza suffer from a shortage of supplies, and the situation is difficult. Israeli airstrikes target civilians, mosques, and schools without warning.



Baraka revealed that Hamas has been preparing for this operation since 2021, and they have considered all scenarios. He called on the Palestinian Authority to stand with Palestinian resistance and considered this an opportunity for unity.