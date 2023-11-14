On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed the third round of sanctions affecting Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities since the October 7th attacks on Israel.



"This action designates key Hamas officials and the mechanisms by which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)," said a press release.



The designations are coordinated with action by the UK and aim at protecting the "international financial system from abuse by Hamas and their enablers."



Along with those designated in this round, the US has designated the Lebanon-based money exchange company Nabil Chouman & Co (Chouman) - which Hamas uses - to transfer money from Iran to Gaza.



"For several years, the company has served as a conduit for transferring funds to Hamas, transferring tens of millions of dollars to the terrorist organization," it stated.



Chouman owner and founder Nabil Khaled Halil Chouman, his son Khaled Chouman, and another Lebanon-based money exchanger, Reda Ali Khamis (Khamis), worked with Hamed Ahmed al-Khudari (Khudari), who was a member of Hamas and its militant wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and a money exchanger for the group until he died in 2019.



Additionally, Khamis was implicated in facilitating financial transfers from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to Hamas and the PIJ in Gaza.



He was also responsible for the transfer of more than $7 million from the IRGC-QF to Hamas.



"Nabil Chouman & Co, Nabil Khaled Halil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Ali Khamis are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hamas," the press release stated.

Additionally, the following individuals and entities have been added to OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List:



- Nasser Abu Sharif

- Akram al-Ajouri (Ajouri)

- Mu’ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili

- Jamil Yusuf Ahmad ‘Aliyan

- Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar (Zahhar)

- Muhjat AlQuds Foundation