US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

Middle East News
2023-11-14 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, UK sanction Lebanon&#39;s Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed the third round of sanctions affecting Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities since the October 7th attacks on Israel. 

"This action designates key Hamas officials and the mechanisms by which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)," said a press release.

The designations are coordinated with action by the UK and aim at protecting the "international financial system from abuse by Hamas and their enablers." 

Along with those designated in this round, the US has designated the Lebanon-based money exchange company Nabil Chouman & Co (Chouman) - which Hamas uses - to transfer money from Iran to Gaza. 

"For several years, the company has served as a conduit for transferring funds to Hamas, transferring tens of millions of dollars to the terrorist organization," it stated.

Chouman owner and founder Nabil Khaled Halil Chouman, his son Khaled Chouman, and another Lebanon-based money exchanger, Reda Ali Khamis (Khamis), worked with Hamed Ahmed al-Khudari (Khudari), who was a member of Hamas and its militant wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and a money exchanger for the group until he died in 2019. 

Additionally, Khamis was implicated in facilitating financial transfers from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to Hamas and the PIJ in Gaza.

He was also responsible for the transfer of more than $7 million from the IRGC-QF to Hamas. 

"Nabil Chouman & Co, Nabil Khaled Halil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Ali Khamis are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hamas," the press release stated.
 
Additionally, the following individuals and entities have been added to OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List: 

- Nasser Abu Sharif
- Akram al-Ajouri (Ajouri)
- Mu’ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili 
- Jamil Yusuf Ahmad ‘Aliyan
- Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar (Zahhar)
- Muhjat AlQuds Foundation
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

US

Department

Treasury

OFAC

Sanctions

Hamas

Israel

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

LBCI Next
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Hamas Leader discusses urgent Gaza situation with Lebanese Prime Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-01

Blinken to visit Jordan to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas: US State Department

LBCI
World News
2023-10-18

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members and Facilitators of Financial Support

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-11

War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Israeli FM: Red Cross has not met Israeli hostages; there is no evidence they are alive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:06

Why have Iranian oil exports tripled in the past three years?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
03:48

Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Middle East News
03:48

Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More