Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Middle East News
2023-12-16 | 06:15
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

The Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan announced the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
 

