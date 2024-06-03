16 killed from Iran-aligned groups due to Israeli airstrike on northern Syria

2024-06-03 | 04:06

16 killed from Iran-aligned groups due to Israeli airstrike on northern Syria

At least 16 members of Iran-aligned groups were killed due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a factory in northern Syria early Monday, according to a new toll reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory reported, "The death toll from the Israeli airstrike on a factory in the town of Hajjan in western Aleppo countryside has risen to 16 Iran-aligned members, of both Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities."

An initial toll from the Observatory reported at least 12 people were killed by the airstrike, which caused successive explosions in the area under the control of Tehran-aligned groups, which include local fighters.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that "the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of southeast Aleppo targeting some sites in the vicinity of Aleppo" after midnight Sunday to Monday.

The airstrike, according to the same source, resulted in "a number of martyrs and some material losses," without providing further details.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Airstrike

Iran

Attack

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish mayor two months after election
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes
