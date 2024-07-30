News
Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Middle East News
2024-07-30 | 09:20
Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Turkish forces targeted Kurdish militants in northern Iraq with air strikes, killing 13 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the defense ministry said on Tuesday.
The PKK militants were "neutralized" in the Gara and Haftanin regions of northern Iraq, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry's use of the term "neutralized" generally means killed.
Turkey's military previously conducted air strikes in northern Iraq on Friday and destroyed 25 Kurdish militant targets, the defense ministry said in an earlier statement. It said those targets included caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and facilities.
The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
Reuters
