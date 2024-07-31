Hamas official says Haniyeh's assassination 'will not go unpunished'

Middle East News
2024-07-30 | 23:56
High views
0min
Hamas official says Haniyeh's assassination 'will not go unpunished'

The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is a "cowardly act that will not go unpunished," Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV cited senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook as saying.

Reuters

Middle East News

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Iran

Assassination

Harris says Israel has 'right to defend itself' against Hezbollah
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
