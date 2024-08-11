Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

Middle East News
2024-08-11 | 05:15
High views
0min
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

Al Jazeera said on Sunday that four rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli site in the Upper Galilee.

Additionally, the Israeli Channel 12 reported that a fire broke out south of Kiryat Shmona due to a rocket launched from Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Rockets

Israel

Galilee

Kiryat Shmona

