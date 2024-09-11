News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Iranian president visits Iraq on first foreign trip
Middle East News
2024-09-11 | 00:58
Iranian president visits Iraq on first foreign trip
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian headed for close ally Iraq on Wednesday on his first official foreign trip, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Iraq hosts several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups. Tehran has been steadily increasing its sway in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.
"We are planning to sign several agreements. We will meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad," Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, said ahead of his trip, according to Iran's state media.
Baghdad is also a close ally of Washington.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Masoud Pezeshkian
Iraq
Baghdad
Washington
United States
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions
Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
0
World News
12:11
The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia
World News
12:11
The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia
0
Middle East News
2024-09-08
Iran’s President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq in first foreign trip
Middle East News
2024-09-08
Iran’s President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq in first foreign trip
0
Middle East News
2024-08-11
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
Middle East News
2024-08-11
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
Middle East News
02:04
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions
Middle East News
02:04
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions
0
Middle East News
00:42
Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad
Middle East News
00:42
Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:57
UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:57
UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25
EU warns: Israeli-occupied West Bank is becoming a 'new Gaza'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25
EU warns: Israeli-occupied West Bank is becoming a 'new Gaza'
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
0
World News
04:00
Hanoi river highest since 2004, flood warnings issued
World News
04:00
Hanoi river highest since 2004, flood warnings issued
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:55
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:55
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash
0
World News
07:26
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
World News
07:26
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
1
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
5
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
6
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
7
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
