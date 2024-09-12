Libya's factions progress in central bank crisis talks, says UN Libya mission

2024-09-12 | 00:41
Libya&#39;s factions progress in central bank crisis talks, says UN Libya mission
Libya's factions progress in central bank crisis talks, says UN Libya mission

Libya's rival factions made progress on talks over the central bank crisis and will continue discussions on Thursday to reach a final agreement, the UN Libya mission said on Wednesday, to defuse a situation that has slashed oil output and exports.

"The participants of the two (legislative) chambers made progress in agreeing on the general principles governing the interim period leading to the appointment of a new governor and board of directors for the Central Bank," the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

The meeting hosted by UNSMIL featured representatives from the Benghazi-based House of Representatives, the High Council of State, and the Presidential Council based in Tripoli.

Reuters
 

