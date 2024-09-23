Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation

2024-09-23 | 15:05
Jordan&#39;s Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation
Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation

On Monday, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for an end to the escalation in Lebanon "before it is too late."

On X, Safadi wrote: "We stand in solidarity with Lebanon and condemn the Israeli aggression against it. We emphasize the need to enforce Resolution 1701. The escalation must stop immediately before it is too late. This is an international responsibility that the Security Council must address immediately."

He added, "We stress the need for the Security Council to act immediately to curb Israeli aggression and protect the region from its disastrous consequences."

Safadi also noted that "Israel's aggression against Lebanon has been enabled by the international community's failure to halt its assault on Gaza," adding that "Israel continues to push the region towards the brink of a broad regional war due to the international community's failure to uphold its laws and values."
 

