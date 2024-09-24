Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that Israel will continue to target Hezbollah until it achieves the goal of ensuring that residents of northern Israel can return to their homes safely.



Gallant stated that additional strikes would be carried out during a discussion with soldiers.



"Hezbollah today is not the same Hezbollah we knew a week ago. It has suffered a series of severe blows to its leadership, control, fighters, and combat capabilities," Gallant said.



Reuters