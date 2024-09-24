Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'

Middle East News
2024-09-24 | 14:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered &#39;severe strikes&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that Israel will continue to target Hezbollah until it achieves the goal of ensuring that residents of northern Israel can return to their homes safely.

Gallant stated that additional strikes would be carried out during a discussion with soldiers.

"Hezbollah today is not the same Hezbollah we knew a week ago. It has suffered a series of severe blows to its leadership, control, fighters, and combat capabilities," Gallant said.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning
Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discusses Israel-Hezbollah escalation with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant provides US Defense Secretary with an assessment of situation regarding Hezbollah threats

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-22

Israeli defense minister: Hezbollah realizing Israeli military capabilities, operations to continue until northern residents return

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Israel defense minister says 'military actions' against Hezbollah 'will continue'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:53

US OKs potential sale of Stinger missiles to Egypt for $740 mln

LBCI
Middle East News
15:48

Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles in Tartus‎: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call

LBCI
Middle East News
14:35

Israel aims for short campaign against Hezbollah, but 'it could be prolonged': Spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:52

UK sending military to Cyprus for potential Lebanon evacuations: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israeli government spokesperson: Rockets fired by Hezbollah resulted in significant damage in northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah: Samson unit targeted in Israel with Fadi-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More