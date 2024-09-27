Iran president denounces Israel attack on Beirut as 'flagrant war crime'

Middle East News
2024-09-27 | 16:55
High views
Iran president denounces Israel attack on Beirut as &#39;flagrant war crime&#39;
Iran president denounces Israel attack on Beirut as 'flagrant war crime'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Israel's airstrikes on the Lebanese capital's densely populated southern suburbs Friday as a "flagrant war crime."

"The attacks perpetrated [...] by the Zionist regime in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut constitute a flagrant war crime that has revealed once again the nature of this regime's state terrorism," Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency early Saturday.

AFP
 

PM Mikati engages in diplomatic meetings in New York to address Israeli aggression and seek support for Lebanon
UK and Lebanon PMs agree on necessity of negotiated solution to Israel conflict
LBCI
Middle East News
18:21

Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
16:13

Iraqi Airways suspends all Beirut flights due to ‘deteriorating security situation’

LBCI
Middle East News
16:05

Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warns

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won't rule it out

