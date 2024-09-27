Iran president denounces Israel attack on Beirut as 'flagrant war crime'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Israel's airstrikes on the Lebanese capital's densely populated southern suburbs Friday as a "flagrant war crime."



"The attacks perpetrated [...] by the Zionist regime in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut constitute a flagrant war crime that has revealed once again the nature of this regime's state terrorism," Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency early Saturday.



AFP