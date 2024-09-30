Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon

Britain said on Monday that all parties must work toward de-escalation and a ceasefire after Israel launched airstrikes on targets in Lebanon, stressing the need for all sides of the conflict to step back from the brink.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Britain's support for Israel's right to self-defense is "unwavering," but stability and security in the region can only be restored through a ceasefire.

Reuters

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Britain

Ceasefire

Israel

Lebanon

Aggression

Conflict

LBCI Next
Haaretz reports: Tehran receives clear message on US challenges in restraining Israel's actions
Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

PM Mikati engages in diplomatic meetings in New York to address Israeli aggression and seek support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

UK and Lebanon PMs agree on necessity of negotiated solution to Israel conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Lebanon intensifies diplomacy amid tensions: What’s next for the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Netanyahu tells Iranians 'nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Haaretz reports: Tehran receives clear message on US challenges in restraining Israel's actions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit calls on international community to stand by Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Islamic Group denies rumors of Hezbollah weapons at its center in Chehime

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More