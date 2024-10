At least ten people were injured in a shooting in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli Channel 12.



The incident occurred in Jaffa, where Israeli police received reports of the shooting, and multiple dead have been confirmed.



Israeli Army Radio reported that four of the injured are in critical condition, with police stating that two assailants were neutralized near the scene of the attack.



The situation remains under investigation.

مشاهد اثر عملية اطلاق النار في تل ابيب pic.twitter.com/98dTa72jZp — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 1, 2024