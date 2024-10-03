G7 voices 'deep concern' over 'deteriorating situation' in Mideast

Leaders of the G7 countries on Thursday voiced concern over the "deteriorating situation" in the Middle East while warning against further "uncontrollable escalation" in the region.



G7 leaders "express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct military attack against Israel," they said in a statement, warning that the "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fuelling uncontrollable escalation... which is in no one's interest."



AFP