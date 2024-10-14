News
UK sanctions Iranian military chiefs after Israel attack
Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 09:08
UK sanctions Iranian military chiefs after Israel attack
The UK government on Monday announced sanctions on top Iranian military figures after the Islamic republic's October 1 missile attack on Israel.
Among those hit with an assets freeze and travel ban are army commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
UK
Sanctions
Iran
Military
Chiefs
Israel
Attack
