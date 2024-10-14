UK sanctions Iranian military chiefs after Israel attack

Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 09:08
High views
UK sanctions Iranian military chiefs after Israel attack
0min
UK sanctions Iranian military chiefs after Israel attack

The UK government on Monday announced sanctions on top Iranian military figures after the Islamic republic's October 1 missile attack on Israel.

Among those hit with an assets freeze and travel ban are army commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi, the foreign ministry said in a statement.


AFP

