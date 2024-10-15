Israeli military enacts plan to dismantle Hezbollah's Unit 127 following Golani Brigade attack: Maariv claims

Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military enacts plan to dismantle Hezbollah&#39;s Unit 127 following Golani Brigade attack: Maariv claims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military enacts plan to dismantle Hezbollah's Unit 127 following Golani Brigade attack: Maariv claims

The Maariv newspaper reported Tuesday that the Israeli army has begun implementing a decision to eliminate members of Hezbollah's Unit 127 following the attack on the Golani Brigade.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Unit 127

Golani Brigade

Attack

LBCI Next
White House says it has monitored Iranian threats against Trump for years
Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah says it fired rockets at Safed in northern Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
World News
12:40

Netanyahu tells France's Macron he opposes 'unilateral ceasefire' in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Lebanon's Environment Minister says displaced population may exceed 1.2 million, solution needed before winter

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14

Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

France, Italy, and Spain condemn targeting of UNIFIL by the Israeli army: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-09

Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
16:58

Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Middle East News
15:57

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More