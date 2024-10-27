Netanyahu: Israeli Air Force strikes Iran’s defense capabilities

Middle East News
2024-10-27 | 06:51
High views
0min
Netanyahu: Israeli Air Force strikes Iran’s defense capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Sunday that the Israeli Air Force has "significantly weakened Iran's ability to defend itself and its capacity to produce missiles targeted at Israel."

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Israeli defense minister says 'painful concessions' needed to free Gaza hostages
Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says
