Hamas says stance on new US Administration hinges on its approach to Palestinians

Middle East News
2024-11-06 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says stance on new US Administration hinges on its approach to Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says stance on new US Administration hinges on its approach to Palestinians

Hamas claimed in a statement on Wednesday that its stance on the new U.S. administration would depend "on its positions and practical actions toward the Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and just cause" in response to the U.S. election results showing Republican candidate Donald Trump in the lead.

The statement added, "The new U.S. administration should understand that our people are committed to resisting the abhorrent Zionist occupation and will not accept any path that undermines their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Hamas also called for "an end to the blind support for the Zionist occupation." 

It urged "serious and genuine efforts to halt the war of extermination and aggression against our people in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the attacks on Lebanon."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Hamas

Palestine

US Administration

Donald Trump

War

Israel

LBCI Next
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Trump on election win
Jordan king congratulates Trump, hopes for peace and stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18

Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17

Netanyahu affirms: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killed, says Israel's task is 'not complete'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Trump on election win

LBCI
World News
05:17

Jordan king congratulates Trump, hopes for peace and stability

LBCI
Middle East News
05:02

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halts flights after rocket impact

LBCI
World News
04:47

Sisi congratulates Trump on winning US presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:37

Culture minister tells LBCI: If Berri’s call for dialogue was accepted, Lebanon would have a president today

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Hezbollah targets military base near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:37

Culture minister tells LBCI: If Berri’s call for dialogue was accepted, Lebanon would have a president today

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More