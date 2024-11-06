Hamas says stance on new US Administration hinges on its approach to Palestinians

Hamas claimed in a statement on Wednesday that its stance on the new U.S. administration would depend "on its positions and practical actions toward the Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and just cause" in response to the U.S. election results showing Republican candidate Donald Trump in the lead.



The statement added, "The new U.S. administration should understand that our people are committed to resisting the abhorrent Zionist occupation and will not accept any path that undermines their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."



Hamas also called for "an end to the blind support for the Zionist occupation."



It urged "serious and genuine efforts to halt the war of extermination and aggression against our people in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the attacks on Lebanon."



Reuters