News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
06-02-2025 | 04:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam assured that he is doing everything possible to speed up the formation of the government.
Speaking from Dar al-Fatwa, Salam also confirmed that he visited the Grand Mufti to check on his health, stating, "I came to ensure His Eminence the Mufti is in good health, and he is fine."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Government
Formation
Next
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
0
Lebanon News
07:20
Israeli army announces restrictions on movement in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:20
Israeli army announces restrictions on movement in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
0
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
Lebanon News
06:33
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
3
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
6
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
8
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More