White House says Biden to continue diplomatic efforts in Gaza and Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-11-08 | 00:26
High views
White House says Biden to continue diplomatic efforts in Gaza and Lebanon
White House says Biden to continue diplomatic efforts in Gaza and Lebanon

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that President Joe Biden will continue to bolster diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages, as well as seeking a resolution in Lebanon, before leaving office in January.

Reuters

