Israeli army says intercepted two drones approaching from east

The Israeli military said its air force intercepted two drones approaching from the east on Sunday, without specifying where they came from.



The air force "intercepted two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from the east" but did not cross into Israel, a military statement said, adding that "sirens were sounded in the area of the Dead Sea" near Jerusalem, where AFP journalists heard several planes flying over the city.



In recent weeks, pro-Iran militants in Iraq have claimed several drones attacks targeting Israel.



