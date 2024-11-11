20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

2024-11-11 | 03:48
20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the number of reserve soldiers responding to mobilization orders in Gaza and Lebanon has dropped by 20%.

