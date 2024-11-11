Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit

2024-11-11 | 07:10
In a statement at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned Israeli actions, warning that the ongoing aggression risks destroying any prospect for coexistence and peace in the region. 

"What Israel is doing is dismissing the international community, eradicating the future of peaceful coexistence, and sabotaging the potential for lasting peace," he said.

Aboul Gheit criticized the lack of international accountability, stating that it has encouraged Israel's leadership to pursue "mad schemes" aimed at redrawing the Middle East. 

"What kind of Middle East is being redrawn in blood?" he questioned, expressing concern over the destabilizing vision taking shape in the region.

He further called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon based on the full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, emphasizing that all its terms must be respected to restore regional stability.

Palestinian President Abbas calls for Arab-Islamic solidarity and immediate action on Gaza
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
