Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
2024-11-11 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit
In a statement at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned Israeli actions, warning that the ongoing aggression risks destroying any prospect for coexistence and peace in the region.
"What Israel is doing is dismissing the international community, eradicating the future of peaceful coexistence, and sabotaging the potential for lasting peace," he said.
Aboul Gheit criticized the lack of international accountability, stating that it has encouraged Israel's leadership to pursue "mad schemes" aimed at redrawing the Middle East.
"What kind of Middle East is being redrawn in blood?" he questioned, expressing concern over the destabilizing vision taking shape in the region.
He further called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon based on the full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, emphasizing that all its terms must be respected to restore regional stability.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Arab League
Secretary-General
Condemn
Israeli
Actions
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Arab-Islamic
Summit
Riyadh
Next
Palestinian President Abbas calls for Arab-Islamic solidarity and immediate action on Gaza
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
Previous
