US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege

Middle East News
2024-11-18 | 17:14
LBCI
0min
US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege

Sources indicated that the proposal for a ceasefire builds on Resolution 1701 and includes a provision requiring the Lebanese army to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure south of the Litani River and enforce a ban on its armament. 

The sources alleged that the United States Central Command is expected to play a direct role in monitoring Hezbollah, not UNIFIL, under the new proposal.
 

