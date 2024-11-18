US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege

Sources indicated that the proposal for a ceasefire builds on Resolution 1701 and includes a provision requiring the Lebanese army to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure south of the Litani River and enforce a ban on its armament.



The sources alleged that the United States Central Command is expected to play a direct role in monitoring Hezbollah, not UNIFIL, under the new proposal.