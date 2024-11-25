War monitor says 11 killed in north Syria Kurdish-led attacks on pro-Turk positions

2024-11-25 | 15:58
War monitor says 11 killed in north Syria Kurdish-led attacks on pro-Turk positions
War monitor says 11 killed in north Syria Kurdish-led attacks on pro-Turk positions

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Monday 11 people, including civilians, were killed in attacks by a Kurdish-led force on positions of Turkey-backed fighters in north Syria.

"A woman, her two children, and a man were killed... in the bombing of a military position... used by Ankara-backed factions for human smuggling operations to Turkey," the Britain-based monitor said.

It said seven Turkey-backed fighters were also killed in that incident and in an operation by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

AFP


