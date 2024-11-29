Dutch Supreme Court urged to uphold ban on F-35 component exports to Israel

Middle East News
2024-11-29 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dutch Supreme Court urged to uphold ban on F-35 component exports to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Dutch Supreme Court urged to uphold ban on F-35 component exports to Israel

The Advocate General of the Netherlands' Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, recommended on Friday that the court uphold a ruling requiring the Dutch government to halt the export of F-35 aircraft components to Israel.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Netherlands

Court

Ban

F-35

Aircraft

Israel

LBCI Next
Iran nuclear ambitions 'threaten all of us': UK foreign intelligence chief
Israeli army maintains evacuation orders for northern residents in Western and Upper Galilee
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli army issues urgent statement to South Lebanon residents: Movement restrictions announced

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:18

Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:18

Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack

LBCI
Middle East News
07:29

French official: Iranian nuclear activity poses 'most dangerous threat'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

UN says 27 civilians killed in northwest Syria fighting over three days

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More