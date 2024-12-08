Trump says Assad 'fled' Syria after losing Russia's support

Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 02:32
High views
Trump says Assad 'fled' Syria after losing Russia's support
Trump says Assad 'fled' Syria after losing Russia's support

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had "fled his country" after losing the backing of Russia.

"Assad is gone," he said on his Truth Social platform. "His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer."

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Syria

Bashar Al Assad

Russia

Support

