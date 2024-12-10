News
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 00:28
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Hezbollah condemned on Monday increased Israeli strikes on Syria and said it stood by the country's people, in its first comment since rebels overthrew the group's ally, former President Bashar al-Assad.
Hezbollah criticized Israel for "occupying more land in the Golan Heights," where it moved troops into a buffer zone after Assad fell, and for "striking and destroying the defensive capabilities of the Syrian state."
"While we affirm our support for Syria and its people, we stress the necessity to preserve Syria's unity," it added.
AFP
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel Strike
Syria
Support
Next
Loud explosions heard in Damascus, AFP journalists report
Saudi condemns as 'sabotage' Israel's seizure of Golan buffer zone
Previous
