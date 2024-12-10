Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people

Hezbollah condemned on Monday increased Israeli strikes on Syria and said it stood by the country's people, in its first comment since rebels overthrew the group's ally, former President Bashar al-Assad.



Hezbollah criticized Israel for "occupying more land in the Golan Heights," where it moved troops into a buffer zone after Assad fell, and for "striking and destroying the defensive capabilities of the Syrian state."



"While we affirm our support for Syria and its people, we stress the necessity to preserve Syria's unity," it added.



AFP