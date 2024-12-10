Syria defense research center destroyed after strikes: AFP

Strikes that a Syrian war monitor said were carried out by Israel in Damascus's Barzeh area have completely destroyed a defense ministry research center, AFP correspondents saw Tuesday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Monday that "Israeli warplanes launched over 100 strikes... including on the Barzeh scientific research center."



Western countries, including the United States, struck the facility in 2018, saying it was related to Syria's "chemical weapons infrastructure."



