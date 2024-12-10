The Israeli military said Tuesday that it conducted about 480 strikes over the past 48 hours on strategic military targets in Syria, days after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.



"Within the last 48 hours, the Israeli army struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria, preventing them from falling into the hands of terrorist elements," the military said in a statement, adding that the targets included 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries and weapons production sites in several cities.



AFP