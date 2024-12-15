Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority

Middle East News
2024-12-15 | 07:03
High views
Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority
0min
Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami affirmed, "we will firmly defend our security, independence, and territory, and we will not allow anyone to threaten us."  

Salami accused what he referred to as foreign powers of seeking to divide Syria.  

In his remarks, he called the attempt to overthrow Bashar al-Assad's regime, which was backed by Tehran, a "harsh and bitter" lesson that should serve as a point of reflection.

He stated that Syria's "liberation will come through its strong citizens," adding that "the Zionists will be defeated there, though it will require time."
 

LBCI Next
UN envoy urges justice, not 'revenge' in Syria
Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP
LBCI Previous

