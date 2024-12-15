News
Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority
Middle East News
2024-12-15 | 07:03
Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami affirmed, "we will firmly defend our security, independence, and territory, and we will not allow anyone to threaten us."
Salami accused what he referred to as foreign powers of seeking to divide Syria.
In his remarks, he called the attempt to overthrow Bashar al-Assad's regime, which was backed by Tehran, a "harsh and bitter" lesson that should serve as a point of reflection.
He stated that Syria's "liberation will come through its strong citizens," adding that "the Zionists will be defeated there, though it will require time."
Middle East News
Iran
Revolutionary Guards
Hossein Salami
Syria
Next
UN envoy urges justice, not 'revenge' in Syria
Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP
Previous
