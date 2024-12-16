Syria war monitor says Israel struck military targets on Syrian coast

A Syria war monitor said early Monday that Israeli strikes had targeted military sites in Syria's coastal Tartus region, calling them "the heaviest strikes" in the area in more than a decade.



"Israeli warplanes launched strikes" targeting a series of sites, including air defense units and "surface-to-surface missile depots," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what it said were "the heaviest strikes in Syria's coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012".



AFP