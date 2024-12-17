Khamenei says 'Israel delusional in thinking it can besiege Hezbollah through Syria'

Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 07:54
High views
2min
Khamenei says 'Israel delusional in thinking it can besiege Hezbollah through Syria'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, dismissed Israel's belief that it can besiege Hezbollah through Syria to eliminate the group, calling it a "delusion," local media outlets reported Tuesday, citing the Iranian Fars news agency.

On December 8, Syrian rebels ousted former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, cutting the weapons supply line between Iran and Hezbollah that runs through Syria.

In his latest speech, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem admitted that "Hezbollah has lost the military supply route through Syria." Still, he added that "this is a small detail that can change over time."

During a meeting with Iranian women in Tehran on a religious occasion, Khamenei said: "The Zionist entity is delusional in thinking it can besiege Hezbollah through Syria to eliminate it, but the one who will actually be eliminated is Israel."

"The perception of America, the Zionist entity, and some of their allies about the end of the resistance is completely wrong," he added.

Khamenei added that "the spirits of Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar are alive. Their martyrdom did not take them out of the scene but only removed their physical presence." 

AFP

