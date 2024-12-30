Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala: State media

Iran confirmed on Monday that it had arrested Italian journalist Cecilia Sala for "violating the law," state media reported, a move that has been decried by Italy as "unacceptable."



"Cecilia Sala, an Italian citizen, traveled to Iran on December 13, 2024 with a journalist's visa and was arrested on December 19, 2024 for violating the law of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the official IRNA news agency said, citing a statement by the culture ministry without elaborating.







AFP