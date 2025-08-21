Bahaa Hariri thanks the UK for supporting Lebanese Army

Lebanon News
21-08-2025 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bahaa Hariri thanks the UK for supporting Lebanese Army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bahaa Hariri thanks the UK for supporting Lebanese Army

In a post on X, Bahaa Hariri thanked the United Kingdom for its continuous support to the Lebanese Army, especially with the opening of the upgraded training center in Zahrani.

He wrote: "We thank the United Kingdom for its continuous support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, especially recently with the opening of the upgraded training center in Zahrani and providing it with advanced protection equipment. This international support is a message of confidence to our national army, which is the backbone of Lebanon's stability and sovereignty."

"Strengthening the army means protecting the Lebanese and enhancing the state's ability to extend its authority over its entire territory. Any investment in the army is an investment in Lebanon's future and national security, and it is the real way to rebuild the state of institutions," he added.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Kingdom

Hariri

Army

Politics

LBCI Next
Lebanese Youth and Sports Ministry moves to regulate free flight sports with new licensing rules
Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-01

Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-05

Bahaa Hariri: There is no sovereignty with weapons outside legitimacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-01

Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanese Parliament Committee secures $40 million for road expansions along Jounieh Highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

MP Yassine Yassine to LBCI: Hezbollah's weapons will be handed over, not seized by force

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-15

MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More