Bahaa Hariri thanks the UK for supporting Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
21-08-2025 | 07:42
Bahaa Hariri thanks the UK for supporting Lebanese Army
In a post on X, Bahaa Hariri thanked the United Kingdom for its continuous support to the Lebanese Army, especially with the opening of the upgraded training center in Zahrani.
He wrote: "We thank the United Kingdom for its continuous support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, especially recently with the opening of the upgraded training center in Zahrani and providing it with advanced protection equipment. This international support is a message of confidence to our national army, which is the backbone of Lebanon's stability and sovereignty."
"Strengthening the army means protecting the Lebanese and enhancing the state's ability to extend its authority over its entire territory. Any investment in the army is an investment in Lebanon's future and national security, and it is the real way to rebuild the state of institutions," he added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Kingdom
Hariri
Army
Politics
