US officials press Syria on missing Americans, ISIS fight, and Iranian resurgence

On Tuesday, the United States Embassy in Syria said that U.S. officials met with interim authorities in Damascus.



During the meeting, the officials raised the need to protect U.S. citizens and ascertain the fate of disappeared American citizens.



They also urged the need to maintain the fight against ISIS, prevent Iran from resurging in Syria, fully represent all Syrians, and ensure an inclusive political process.