German FM says sanctions on Assad allies who "committed grave crimes" should continue

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday that sanctions imposed on Bashar al-Assad's allies who "committed grave crimes" during the Syrian civil war should remain in place.



Speaking to reporters in Riyadh, where she participated with Western and Arab foreign ministers in a regional conference on Syria alongside Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani, Baerbock said Berlin had proposed a "smart approach" to sanctions so that the Syrian people could experience some relief.



She added, "The Syrians now need to quickly reap the benefits of a power transition. We continue to assist those who have nothing in Syria, as we have throughout the years of the civil war. We will provide another 50 million euros for food, emergency shelters, and medical care."



Reuters