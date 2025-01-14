Talks held in Geneva between Iran, Britain, France and Germany will see dialogue continue regarding Tehran's disputed nuclear program, Iran's official news agency reported Tuesday.



"The talks were serious, frank, and constructive. We discussed ideas involving certain details in the sanctions-lifting and nuclear fields that are needed for a deal," Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, wrote on X on Monday.



"Sides concurred that negotiations should be resumed and to reach a deal, all parties should create and maintain the appropriate atmosphere. We agreed to continue our dialogue," he added.



The talks held on Monday followed earlier discussions in November. At that time, an Iranian official told Reuters that finalizing a roadmap with Europeans would "put the ball in the U.S. court to revive or kill the nuclear deal."





Reuters