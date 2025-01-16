Qatar's PM arrives in Damascus to meet with de facto ruler Sharaa

2025-01-16 | 06:54
Qatar's PM arrives in Damascus to meet with de facto ruler Sharaa

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Thursday arrived at Damascus' International Airport, footage run by Al Jazeera Live showed.

Earlier, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said on X the country's PM would hold extensive talks with Syria's de facto ruler Ahmad Al Sharaa in the Syrian capital.


Reuters
 

