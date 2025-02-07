Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'

07-02-2025 | 04:05
Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday experience has proven that talks with the United States are "not smart, wise or honorable."

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to have a verified nuclear peace agreement with Tehran.

Reuters
 

