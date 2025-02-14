News
US aid cuts risk riots, breakouts at Islamic State-linked camps in Syria
Middle East News
14-02-2025 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US aid cuts risk riots, breakouts at Islamic State-linked camps in Syria
Moves by President Donald Trump's administration to cut U.S. foreign aid funding risk destabilizing two camps in northeastern Syria holding tens of thousands of people accused of affiliation with the Islamic State, aid officials, local authorities and diplomats say.
The seven sources told Reuters Washington's funding freezes and staff changes had already disrupted some aid distribution and services in Al-Hol and Roj, which host people who fled cities where IS was making its last stand between 2017-2019.
They are "closed camps," meaning residents were not detained or charged as IS fighters but cannot independently leave the camps because of suspicions that they are affiliated with or support the ultra-conservative group.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Aid
Riots
Breakouts
Islamic State
Camps
Syria
