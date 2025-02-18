Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war

18-02-2025 | 09:48
Erdogan says Turkey &#39;ideal host&#39; for talks on ending Ukraine war
Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Turkey would be the "ideal host" for any talks to end the nearly three-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Turkey will be an ideal host for the possible talks between Russia, Ukraine and America in the near future," he said at a joint press conference in Ankara with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.


AFP
 

