Syria national conference denounces 'provocative' Netanyahu remarks: Statement

Participants in Syria's national dialogue conference affirmed on Tuesday their rejection of "provocative" statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has said no Syrian armed forces should be deployed south of Damascus.



In a closing statement read out by Houda Atassi, a member of conference's preparatory committee, the attendees stressed their "rejection of the provocative statements by the Israeli prime minister", calling on the international community to pressure Israel to stop any "aggression and violations", while condemning "the Israeli incursion into Syrian territory."





AFP