The Syrian presidency announced on Monday an agreement with the head of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate the institutions of the autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast into the national government.



Syria's new authorities under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa have sought to disband armed groups and establish government control over the entirety of the country since ousting long-time leader Bashar al-Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.



The new accord, which is expected to be implemented by the end of the year, comes after days of violence in the heartland of Syria's Alawite minority that has posed the most serious threat yet to the country's stability since Assad's fall.



The presidency published a statement on Monday signed by both parties laying out the agreement on "the integration of all the civilian and military institutions of the northeast of Syria within the administration of the Syrian state, including border posts, the airport, and the oil and gas fields."



State media released a photo of Sharaa shaking hands with SDF leader Mazloum Abdi following the signing of the agreement.



The statement said, "The Kurdish community is an essential component of the Syrian state," which "guarantees its right to citizenship and all of its constitutional rights."



It also rejected "calls for division, hate speech and attempts to sow discord" between different segments of Syrian society.



Abdi said Tuesday that the accord was a "real opportunity to build a new Syria."



"We are committed to building a better future that guarantees the rights of all Syrians and fulfills their aspirations for peace and dignity," the SDF leader said on X.



