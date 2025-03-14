News
UN Security Council condemns violence in Syria, diplomats say
Middle East News
14-03-2025 | 01:37
UN Security Council condemns violence in Syria, diplomats say
Diplomats said on Thursday that the United Nations Security Council has approved a statement condemning the widespread violence in Syria’s coastal region and calling on the interim Syrian authorities to protect all Syrians, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.
They added that the statement, which was unanimously agreed upon, will be officially adopted later on Friday.
Reuters
Middle East News
United Nations
Security Council
Condemns
Syria
Violence
Diplomats
