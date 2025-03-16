Strikes target Houthi military sites in Yemen's Taiz, witnesses say

16-03-2025 | 01:19
Strikes target Houthi military sites in Yemen&#39;s Taiz, witnesses say
Strikes target Houthi military sites in Yemen's Taiz, witnesses say

Strikes targeted Houthi military sites in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, two witnesses in the area said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes against the Iran-aligned group.

Reuters

