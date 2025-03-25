Turkish protesters vow to carry on; Erdogan says 'show' will end

Middle East News
25-03-2025 | 15:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish protesters vow to carry on; Erdogan says &#39;show&#39; will end
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish protesters vow to carry on; Erdogan says 'show' will end

Anti-government protesters in Turkey said they planned to keep up a campaign of demonstrations triggered by the jailing of Istanbul's mayor - the biggest such opposition action in a decade - despite mass arrests and clashes with police.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that what he dismissed as their "show" will fizzle out.

But since the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu last week, hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in squares, streets and university campuses nationwide each evening chanting anti-Erdogan slogans and calling for Imamoglu's release, justice and rights. A court jailed Imamoglu on Sunday pending trial on corruption charges which he denies.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Protesters

Erdogan

LBCI Next
Israeli shelling kills five in South Syria
Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-21

After protests, Erdogan says Turkey 'will not surrender to street terror'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

US says Gaza truce to start on time despite last minute 'loose end'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-10

Turkey will keep providing 'every kind of support' to Syria during unrest: Erdogan

LBCI
World News
2025-02-17

Poland says will call on Paris summit to 'immediately' boost Europe's defense

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:43

Israeli PM says will start selection process for new security chief

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Syria slams 'flagrant' Israeli violation of sovereignty after bombardment

LBCI
World News
10:41

US announces sanctions on three Iranian officials for ex-FBI agent's death

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-04

Syria's president calls for pressure on Israel to withdraw troops

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:11

Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

PM Nawaf Salam visits René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

PM Nawaf Salam reaffirms commitment to reactivating Qlayaat Airport

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Tripoli: The state will not tolerate anyone who disrupts stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:18

Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More