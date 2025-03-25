Turkish protesters vow to carry on; Erdogan says 'show' will end

Anti-government protesters in Turkey said they planned to keep up a campaign of demonstrations triggered by the jailing of Istanbul's mayor - the biggest such opposition action in a decade - despite mass arrests and clashes with police.



President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that what he dismissed as their "show" will fizzle out.



But since the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu last week, hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in squares, streets and university campuses nationwide each evening chanting anti-Erdogan slogans and calling for Imamoglu's release, justice and rights. A court jailed Imamoglu on Sunday pending trial on corruption charges which he denies.







Reuters