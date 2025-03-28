Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran

Middle East News
28-03-2025 | 09:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran

Tehran would strike U.S. bases in the region if Washington follows through on its warning of military consequences for Iran in the absence of a new nuclear deal, the speaker of the Iranian parliament said Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning that "there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal."

"If the Americans attack the sanctity of Iran, the entire region will blow up like a spark in an ammunition dump,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Qalibaf said.

"Their bases and those of their allies will not be safe,” Qalibaf said in a live speech at the annual Al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, that marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Khamenei has called Trump's message deceptive, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday talks were impossible unless Washington changed its "maximum pressure" policy. Iran had thoroughly examined Trump's letter and had sent "an appropriate response" through Oman, Araghchi said.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Speaker

US

Bases

Trump

Attacks

Iran

LBCI Next
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-17

Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any further attacks by Houthis

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-20

Iran says it will consider threats and opportunities in Trump letter

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-12

Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
World News
15:08

Iran's foreign minister says Tehran sent response to Trump's letter through Oman, IRNA says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:19

Swedish journalist detained on arrival in Turkey: FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM warns of renewed military escalation, urges commitment to Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More