Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran
Middle East News
28-03-2025 | 09:30
Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran
Tehran would strike U.S. bases in the region if Washington follows through on its warning of military consequences for Iran in the absence of a new nuclear deal, the speaker of the Iranian parliament said Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning that "there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal."
"If the Americans attack the sanctity of Iran, the entire region will blow up like a spark in an ammunition dump,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Qalibaf said.
"Their bases and those of their allies will not be safe,” Qalibaf said in a live speech at the annual Al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, that marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
Khamenei has called Trump's message deceptive, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday talks were impossible unless Washington changed its "maximum pressure" policy. Iran had thoroughly examined Trump's letter and had sent "an appropriate response" through Oman, Araghchi said.
Reuters
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
