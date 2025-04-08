Iran FM says 'a deal can be reached' if US shows goodwill

Middle East News
08-04-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM says &#39;a deal can be reached&#39; if US shows goodwill
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM says 'a deal can be reached' if US shows goodwill

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that "a deal can be reached" with the United States if it shows goodwill in nuclear talks starting this weekend in Oman.

The government's "main objective" going into the discussions was to ensure sanctions on Iran are lifted, he added, according to official news agency IRNA.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

FM

Deal

US

Nuclear

Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-30

Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal

LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

Kremlin says Iran 'nuclear problem' can only be solved diplomatically after Trump threats

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-28

Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-20

Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:09

Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Erdogan accuses opposition leader of 'insult': Lawyer

LBCI
Middle East News
14:44

Syria's president appoints former EY partner as central bank governor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Israel army chief orders 'deeper' investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-05

Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strike on south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More